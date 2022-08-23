Gabe Lim's dedication to the round ball game is paying dividends, with the Warrnambool Wolves teenager earning selection in the Country Victoria under 14 soccer side.
The team - which was picked off the back of this year's Victorian country championships in Geelong - will compete in the national youth championships in Coffs Harbour from September 26 to September 30.
The young centre-back was delighted to learn that he would be heading north next month.
"It feels great," he said.
"All the hard work and all the effort.
"All the time my parents put in.
"It's going to be a great experience and I'm looking forward to it."
At the tournament in Geelong, Lim led the under 16 south-west Victoria side to the title.
He hopes he can continue that form for Country Victoria in Coffs Harbour.
"(Hopefully I can ) play the best I can for the team and maybe see what happens," Lim said.
"If I get any other options like (impressing) scouts or anything.
"But really just work hard and do it for the team."
For the Warrnambool Wolves' under 14 side Lim plays in the midfield, where he has found the back of the net on 22 occasions, to sit equal-second on the league's goal-scoring charts.
The Wolves cruised to the South West Victoria Football Association minor premiership, only losing one game.
Their final home-and-away game is on Sunday against Corangamite Lions before the finals series.
Lim believes his side can achieve the ultimate success.
"It's going great.," Lim said of the Wolves' season.
"I reckon we're doing alright. We've lost one game for the whole season so I think we'll be right."
Looking forward the talented teen said he would love to take his soccer further and potentially play at a professional level.
"It would definitely be something amazing to do," he said.
"I've grown up with a lot of soccer and it would just be amazing to reach that sort of level.
"I think definitely it would be one of those (my) goals 100 per cent."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
