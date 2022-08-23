The Standard

Warrnambool's Gabe Lim selected in Country Victoria under 14 soccer side

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 23 2022 - 9:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHOSEN: Gabe Lim has been selected in the Country Victoria soccer under 14 side to compete in Coffs Harbour.

Gabe Lim's dedication to the round ball game is paying dividends, with the Warrnambool Wolves teenager earning selection in the Country Victoria under 14 soccer side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.