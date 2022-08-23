North Warrnambool Eagles teenager Sebastian Shiells says playing "consistent footy" has been his focus during a stellar season to date.
The youngster made his senior debut for the Eagles on Saturday, kicking a goal in the side's 172-point Hampden league win over Camperdown.
His selection was just reward for a superb year captaining the under 18.5 side, where he was named in the best players 15 times from 17 games.
You just knew everybody had your back which helps a lot.- Sebastian Shiells
The young midfielder was naturally nervous on debut but said he became more comfortable as the game wore on.
He said the pace of the game was the biggest adjustment.
"It was a bit quicker than what 18s was," he said.
"Obviously there's longer quarters but probably the pace of the game is the real thing I noticed in comparison to the 18s."
Shiells credited the Eagles' players for making him and other debutants Duke Bermingham and Lachlan Wines feel comfortable at that level.
"They got around us all day really," he said.
"The big thing was to get around us young lads.
"Wiggsy (coach Adam Dowie) was big on it and all three of us ending up getting a goal which was pretty good.
"You just knew everybody had your back which helps a lot."
Both the Eagles' senior and under 18.5 sides play qualifying finals on the weekend - the former against South Warrnambool and the latter Hamilton.
Shiells believes he is more likely to be selected in the junior side but said "we'll see how I go".
He is anticipating a tough contest against the Kangaroos who should be bolstered by the inclusions of senior players, as they didn't qualify for finals.
The 2021 Emmanuel College graduate is hoping he can lead the club to its first under 18.5 flag since 2017.
The Eagles finished the regular season third, winning 13 out of 18 games.
"As the captain of the 18s I want to get the boys over the line," he said.
"I reckon we're a chance.
"We're in a bit of poor form, we lost the last two games but I reckon on our good day we can roll any side really."
Shiells also impressed for the under 18.5 Eagles in the 2021 season, featuring in his side's best players on 11 out of 12 occasions. His preseason this year was interrupted due to a deep finals run for North Warrnambool Eels in cricket and catching COVID-19 but said his body of work in 2021 was likely responsible for his standout form.
Shiells is off to Melbourne to study at La Trobe University in 2023 and admitted he was unlikely to commute home to play for the Eagles.
He is yet to decide where he will play.
