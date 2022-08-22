The Standard

Panmure forward Jesse Dalton will face his old side Nirranda for the first time in a Warrnambool and District league final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:30am
REUNION: Jesse Dalton will line up for Panmure against his old side in Saturday's second semi-final. Picture: Anthony Brady

When Panmure takes the field for Saturday's second semi-final against Nirranda, it will do so with someone familiar with the Blues' inner-workings.

