When Panmure takes the field for Saturday's second semi-final against Nirranda, it will do so with someone familiar with the Blues' inner-workings.
Just 1080 days ago Jesse Dalton was lining up for Nirranda in a Warrnambool and District league grand final but on Saturday wearing the red, white and blue he will face his former team at Friendly Societies' Park.
The experienced forward, who played in both Blues' 2016 and 2018 flags, is excited for the occasion.
His team shapes as Nirranda's biggest threat for the premiership, and is the only side to inflict defeat on the Blues this year.
The sides met less than two weeks ago at Panmure Recreation Reserve, with Nirranda triumphing by two goals in a nail-biter that may be a taste of what's to come this weekend.
Dalton - playing his first match against his former side - was outstanding, snagging five goals to be named his side's best player.
"We played some good footy but they were obviously just a bit better on the day," Dalton said of the round 18 loss.
The two-time WDFNL premiership player is bullish about the Bulldogs' chances on Saturday if they stick to their structures and game plan.
"We've played them twice this year and we won one and they won one," he said.
"They've both been close games so if we can do everything right and play the way we want to play, we can hopefully come away with the points."
Dalton has only played six senior games this year, owing to a broken arm he sustained in round two against Allansford.
He has kicked nine goals since his return in round 16.
Dalton brushed off suggestions his premiership-winning experience would be an advantage for him.
"I think it's a whole different ball game when it comes to finals," he said.
"The pressure just gets turned up an extra notch.
"Hopefully we can keep that form going for another three weeks or so."
The winner of the second semi-final will progress straight to the Warrnambool and District league grand final at Reid Oval on September 10.
The loser will front up in a preliminary final at Reid Oval on September 3, against the winner of the first semi-final between Kolora-Noorat and Merrivale.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
