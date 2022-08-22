THE region's major lawn bowls competition has scrapped relegation and promotion for one of its top grades for the 2022-23 season.
Western District Playing Area committee chairperson Daryl Andrew said the weekend division one competition would also include a team from all 10 clubs, including two each from powerhouses Warrnambool and City Memorial.
It is an increase of two sides on past seasons.
The changes mean Terang, which was to be relegated for finishing last, gets a reprieve while Dennington and Lawn Tennis will be welcomed back into division one.
Warrnambool Red, which won division two to earn promotion, will remain in division two.
Clubs voted on the decision to have a 12-team format.
"It wasn't unanimous but it was a majority," Andrew said.
There will be 14 rounds with everyone to play each other once before the top four from 2021-22 to play each other again.
The remaining teams will also be blocked (five-to-eight) and (nine-to-12, including new teams) for rounds 11-14.
Weekend pennant will consist four divisions, down on five, which will all feature 12 teams and remain at 21 ends - a change implemented during COVID-19 restrictions - rather than 25.
Midweek pennant has retained its format, which allows for promotion and regulation in division one.
Eight teams will contest its top grade, 10 division two and seven both divisions three and four. The promotion and relegation change for weekend division one pennant will be reviewed in April 23.
Western District's weekend competition will start on Saturday, October 15 with the grand final on March 4.
Midweek pennant starts on Tuesday, October 11 with the grand final locked in for February 28.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
