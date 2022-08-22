Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson believes his group will take confidence into its elimination final against Portland, despite its 73-point final home-and-away defeat to Koroit.
With the game essentially a "dead-rubber" for ladder movement, Parkinson said to his players' credit, "they attacked the game like they wanted to get something out of it".
"We still needed to play well (...) I think we'll take some confidence into next week," Parkinson said.
Parkinson felt there was more positives out of Saturday's match compared to the Blues previous meeting with the Saints in round nine.
"Last time they beat us by 130-points I don't think we took any positives out of it," he said. "I think we did today."
The coach said his side defended "okay" in the face of a tall Koroit forward line.
"I don't think they had many directly in front," he said. "But there were times they scored multiple goals in a row that hurt us."
Warrnambool's Jed Turland (illness) was a late out, with Reggie Mast returning to the side for his first appearance since round 12.
Parkinson said the teenager had been rested from the senior side, but looked dangerous in a new position on Saturday. Mast switched from defence to forward and kicked three goals.
"He seemed to present well, a couple goals were off ground balls and he flew for a couple marks," Parkinson said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
