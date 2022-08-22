Gun Merrivale ruckman Manny Sandow says his side played to its strengths and found a way to lift late despite its lack of finals experience.
The impressive Tigers big man told The Standard on Sunday he was proud of the way the group handled the pressure of finals footy in the Warrnambool and District league elimination final win against Russells Creek.
"It was a good experience, we worked out before the game we had 10 or 11 who hadn't played a final before, so to get a win for those guys is really pleasing - it's a young group," he said.
He said after a shock loss to South Rovers to finish the home-and-away season, the Tigers returned to what makes them a dangerous and unique side.
"No one was harder on us than ourselves, we didn't put the pressure on and they cut us up, so the biggest thing was the pressure, doing the team rules and creating that pressure around the ground," he said.
"I was impressed with the run of the boys, the pressure, they worked hard - we pride ourselves on our work rate and it was really good.
"It could have been easy to let it slip again but credit to the boys."
The 2017 Maskell Medal winner was the star of the show in the four-goal win in front of a strong Davidson Oval crowd, thrilling with his aerial ability and providing an enormous presence across the ground, even kicking the sealer.
He said he was simply playing his role for the side.
"It's just about helping when I can - in the ruck when I can and getting back to help down there and if I can sneak forward I will," he said.
"It's just about judging where the numbers are and where the team needs and sticking to team structures."
The Tigers will take on Kolora-Noorat at the Allansford Recreation Reserve this Sunday.
Advertisement
