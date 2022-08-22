Gliding down the Merri River at Dennington on Sunday, a rowing crew of five didn't look out of place on the glistening waters. You wouldn't think it was 50 years since those same women had stepped in the same boat.
Making up the masterful 1972 Victoria Cup-winning state crew, June Pettit, Val Bertrand, Gail Davies, Megan Parnaby and Diane Lewis reunited at Nestles Rowing Club, with a crowd of onlookers cheering every time the crew skimmed past. Back on shore, all five women couldn't contain their elation after their row.
Advertisement
Davies, who now resides in Sydney, said it felt "surprisingly good" to be back on the water with her former teammates.
"Everyone said we looked good, and we felt good," she said.
Many of the women hadn't seen each since their 1000m Victoria Cup victory at Lake Burley Griffen 50 years ago. It was a remarkable feat to have all five state members from the one club, with most representative teams composite crews.
The crew's dominance was highlighted by also winning the Jubilee Fours, a club race, on the same day.
Pettit said the crew "hadn't lost it" and still maintained the style of their day.
"Back then it really was a lot to do with style to get the best performance," she said.
Back then it really was a lot to do with style to get the best performance.- June Pettit
Reflecting on their triumphant cup victory over New South Wales in 1972, Davies, whose mother Margaret Johnstone is a past Nestles Rowing Club president, said it was somewhat "a dim, distant blur".
"We had to drive up, there was no sponsorship for us," she said. "Our parents couldn't come, it was just out of the question. We couldn't take our coach with us ... and we borrowed a racing boat because Nestles didn't have a race boat in those times. I don't know how we won."
Pettit said their training wasn't like it was now for competitive rowers, with almost all of it "on the water".
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.