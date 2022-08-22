The Standard

'Haven't lost it': Nestles crew reunite 50 years on from 1972 Victoria Cup triumph

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 22 2022 - 8:46am, first published 5:00am
ELATED: The 1972 Victoria Cup-winning crew, June Pettit, Val Bertrand, Gail Davies, Diane Lewis and Megan Parnaby reunited at Nestles Rowing Club on Sunday. Pictures: Meg Saultry

Gliding down the Merri River at Dennington on Sunday, a rowing crew of five didn't look out of place on the glistening waters. You wouldn't think it was 50 years since those same women had stepped in the same boat.

