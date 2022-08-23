The Standard

Patrick Ryan-trained Rivkin scores maiden victory at Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
Updated August 23 2022 - 9:03am, first published 7:00am
NEXT MOVES: Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan says Rivkin may be headed for a spell in the paddock.

Warrnambool galloper Rivkin may head to the spelling paddock after scoring a gutsy victory in maiden company at his home track on Tuesday.

