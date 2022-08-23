Warrnambool galloper Rivkin may head to the spelling paddock after scoring a gutsy victory in maiden company at his home track on Tuesday.
Rivkin trained by Patrick Ryan hung on to beat the Lindsey Smith-trained Yellow Sam by a short half-head with Emathon back in third spot in the 1100 metre contest for three-year-olds.
Advertisement
Ryan said three-year-old Rivkin, a $240,000 purchase at the 2021 Inglis Premier Yearling Sale, had always shown ability.
"We've had a big opinion on Rivkin since he came into our stable," Ryan told The Standard.
"It was a big win by a horse making his debut on such a heavy track.
"It's a bonus win because I thought this would have been an educational run.
"He's been a late developer but we've always knew he was above average.
"I'm not sure what we'll do with him now. I'll have a chat to his owners.
We may give him a short break and look for another race later in the spring or we may have one more run.- Patrick Ryan
"We may give him a short break and look for another race later in the spring or we may have one more run.
"We'll be dictated by how the horse pulls up and what the owners are thinking."
Jockey Blaike McDougall had the winning ride on Rivkin, who picked up $14,850 in prize-money for his connections.
The victory was the first leg of a double for McDougall.
His other winner was on the Daniel Bowman-trained Atomic Gold in a restricted race.
Declan Bates shared top jockey honours with McDougall. His two winners were Prize Lad and Just Atomic.
Tuesday's meeting is the last one Warrnambool will host until November 27, as the track has a major renovation over the next three months.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.