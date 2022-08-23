The Standard

Local exports Sam Walsh, Jeremy Cameron and Hugh McCluggage named in All-Australian squad of 40

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
August 23 2022
STAR BLUE: Sam Walsh is aiming for back-to-back selections. Picture: Getty Images

Three south-west football exports are in line for selection in the 2022 All-Australian team, with Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage, Carlton's Sam Walsh and Geelong's Jeremy Cameron all named in the initial squad of 44.

