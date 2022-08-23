Three south-west football exports are in line for selection in the 2022 All-Australian team, with Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage, Carlton's Sam Walsh and Geelong's Jeremy Cameron all named in the initial squad of 44.
The final team will drop on Wednesday evening at the AFL Awards with the three stars a strong chance of getting the final nod.
McCluggage - drafted out of South Warrnambool in the 2016 national draft - is aiming for his first blazer after yet another prolific home-and-away season for the Lions, averaging 25 disposals and almost a goal a game on the wing.
The smooth-moving ball winner hasn't dipped below 20 disposals in a match since round two.
Dartmoor export Cameron enjoyed perhaps his most dominant campaign since his 2019 grand final season with the GWS Giants, kicking 59 goals from 21 matches for Geelong, including two hauls of six and one of seven.
The left-footer has previously been All-Australian in 2013 and 2019, but it would mark his first since crossing to the Cattery.
Cobden export Sam Walsh is chasing back-to-back All-Australian selections after another standout campaign, averaging 32.1 disposals per match and almost five clearances a game.
The gun midfielder - who won the 2021 John Nicholls Medal - was also named vice-captain of the 22Under22 team this week, his fourth selection in already glittering career.
