WorkSafe Victoria has issued Lyndoch Living with "notices of improvement" over staffing and workplace problems at the aged care service.
Lyndoch was hit with three notices for poor fatigue management, inadequate staffing and rostering problems. A notice of improvement is often the first step when WorkSafe addresses issues at a workplace, giving the employer a chance to rectify the issue before more serious action is taken.
A Lyndoch spokesman said the service was addressing the problems.
"While we are not alone in facing workforce shortages, any notification from WorkSafe Victoria is serious and we are taking steps to rectify these issues," he said.
A WorkSafe spokeswoman said the watchdog couldn't provide any further details on the notices, but there was an inquiry underway.
"WorkSafe has visited the site to ensure occupational health and safety obligations are being complied with and inquiries are continuing," she said.
The WorkSafe notices are the latest in a series of concerns at Lyndoch, with aged care audits criticising staffing levels, former staff condemning the workplace culture, resident family members raising serious questions about care, and the local state politician calling for the dismissal of the CEO and then the board, echoing a petition lodged in parliament that has more than 2000 signatures.
The Lyndoch spokesman said the organisation had recruited 25 new staff in recent weeks, including registered and enrolled nurses as well as hospitality and cleaning workers.
Around a dozen short-term "surge" staff were also brought into the May Noonan Centre after the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission issued its own Notice to Agree over shortcomings at the Terang nursing home.
In a staff email acting chief executive Jamie Brennan said Lyndoch had overhauled its fatigue management procedures and would review its rostering system to "assist in improving the visibility around staff availability and vacant shifts and help identify any team member at risk of fatigue due to current rostering practices".
Mr Brennan said Lyndoch was "actively recruiting for a number of positions across our homes to alleviate the ongoing concerns".
