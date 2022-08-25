The Standard

2022 Hampden league week one finals teams: Daniel Falcone recalled for special comeback, Ricky Henderson out injured

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 25 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME RETURN: Portland veteran Daniel Falcone will play his first senior game of the season in the Tigers' elimination final. Picture: Morgan Hancock

PORTLAND has sprung an inspiring elimination final selection shock, picking veteran Daniel Falcone for his first senior game of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.