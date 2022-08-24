The Standard

Portland's Toby Jennings ready to tackle the club's first Hampden league finals appearance

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 25 2022 - 2:43am, first published August 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Portland's Toby Jennings and his teammates are preparing for this weekend's elimination final against Warrnambool. Picture: Chris Doheny

Portland's Toby Jennings wants to prove the doubters wrong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.