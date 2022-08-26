The Standard

South-west towns set to see Lowan candidates Emma Kealy and Amanda Mead campaign for their state election vote

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated August 26 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west towns including Mortlake will soon see Lowan MP Emma Kealy, left, and independent candidate Amanda Mead campaigning for their state vote after an electoral map redivision.

Some south-west residents will see fresh faces vying for their vote as the state race heats up in the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.