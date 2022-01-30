news, latest-news,

The Liberal Democrats Party has announced Amanda Mead as its candidate for the seat of Wannon in the upcoming federal election. Mrs Mead, 36, said she was a hairdresser from Narrapumelap South, near Chatsworth, and lived on a small farm. She said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she realised regional areas were neglected by the federal government, which triggered her interest to stand in the election. "I know the challenges and understand what is involved in starting up and running a small business," she said. "From staffing, administration/bookkeeping, inventory, advertising, and most importantly business tax." Mrs Mead said she was passionate about reducing business taxes, removing pointless regulations and making it easier for new businesses to be created. "My motivation for running for candidacy in the upcoming election was kicked off because I saw first-hand that rural/regional areas have been neglected," she said. "The community has been divided and ignored by the federal government. "Having engaged with my local community, I discovered there are many more issues facing our region; including lack of educational resources, destruction of farming land, lack of health services and most recently medical segregation. "Local services such as banks and ATMs are being closed down. "Small businesses have not been able to get staff, many small businesses have been forced to close permanently due to increasing commercial rent prices and high taxes. " Mrs Mead said there had also been a lack of staffing and funding for emergency services, including community volunteer paramedics and Country Fire Authority volunteers. She said there was a number of issues she wanted to focus on. They include working with farmers to create new, innovative and practical ways to help the environment. "Farmers that make their living off the land are the best people to help guide the government as they are the backbone of the Australian economy," she said. "We also need to help ensure specific and allocated funding for regional emergency services, and healthcare. "Even though the states may run these departments, the federal government funds between 40 to 60 per cent. " Mrs Mead said she would like to introduce specific legislation that guaranteed regional and rural areas were allocated adequate funding for services. "I would like to help reconnect, rebuild and fight for her community," she said. DLP member Caroline White is also standing as a senate candidate. "As a Melbourne dance studio owner and a mother, I have spent the past eight months fighting fearlessly against the absurd lockdown restrictions that have harmed small businesses and children with the unwavering support of David Limbrick MP," she said. "David helped bring an enormous amount of attention to our plight, and the pressure that I created saw the early easing of restrictions for my industry and the young dancers of Victoria. "After experiencing the difference my passion and perseverance made, a move into running as a Senate candidate for the Liberal Democrats felt like the next step in the right direction for the future of our country. "I want to see small businesses grow for our local communities to have access to a thriving economy. The next generation deserves more, particularly from their education. "The policies of the Liberal Democrats makes all of this possible. I am standing with the Liberal Democrats to ensure that our country makes better choices for its people," she said. Another LDP senate candidate is Krystle Mitchell. "I decided to step up and step out into the world of politics because I became really concerned at the direction our country is heading in terms of leadership, accountability and responsible government," she said. "I was a police officer for 16 years and loved my job. But I did not like the way we were being used by the Andrews Government. It may be an old saying, but it is very relevant to today: If not me, then who? If not now, then when? I have heard this saying many times over, and honestly I used to think, well, there is someone else to do this, someone else to carry the load and champion the cause. "But then COVID came along and I saw that the people I had put my trust in to carry the load had let us down, had failed us; as a state and as a nation," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/44b0851e-3d0e-4606-84bc-788cd171f9b4.jpg/r502_203_4608_2523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg