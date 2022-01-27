news, latest-news,

The price of regular unleaded fuel has jumped by 10 cents per litre overnight at some Warrnambool petrol stations and experts say more pain is on the way. Residents are being advised to fuel up now ahead of a predicted price rise as the city's average fuel cost overtakes that of urban areas. The price of petrol has been slowly but steadily rising across the city in the past fortnight, but experts are warning international demand for crude oil will drive prices higher. RACV head of communications and engagement Andrew Scannell said the average price of fuel in Warrnambool was currently greater than that of Melbourne's. "Prices for unleaded petrol in Warrnambool have increased by four cents per litre over the last two weeks, with the average cost starting at 160 cents per litre on January 13 and sitting at 164.1 cents per litre as of Thursday, January 27," he said. "This compares to today's average price of 161.6 cents per litre in Melbourne. "The trend for Warrnambool fuel prices over the coming weeks will depend on a range of factors, such as levels of competition in different suburbs, wholesale prices and taxes and other factors. At this stage it is difficult to predict." IN OTHER NEWS: Across the city, prices for unleaded vary widely, with the lowest being 159.9 cpl at APCO and BP One Stop in west Warrnambool coming in at the high end at 169.9 cpl. The sudden increase means the cost of filling up an average car's 50 litre tank has risen by $5. But APCO Warrnambool owner Peter Anderson said he was confident prices would increase further. "There's certainly going to be some increases in pricing," Mr Anderson said. "We just continue to review it every day, but Warrnambool is in a pretty good position already, pricing-wise. "You can't do anything about what goes on with international oil prices but Warrnambool is doing pretty well."

