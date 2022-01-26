news, latest-news,

Neil Smart's favourite country music song was Johnny Cash's I've Been Everywhere. The song summed up the former Warrnambool businessman and coach tour operator who died from a heart attack as he prepared to enter Allansford's Premier Speedway on Friday, aged 78. He conducted hundreds of tours for thousands of passengers across Australia and around the world. He had a long interest in speedway and keenly watched from a reserved grandstand seat at Premier Speedway. Premier Speedway general manager David Mills said the club's committee extended condolences to the family, "taking some comfort that Neil was attending a venue and an event that he loved". Neil's family will now attend the speedway's next meeting on February 26 in his honour. Neil's family remembers him as an incredibly smart, organised and intelligent man. "His motto was that to get anywhere in life you need to know the answer to the question before you even ask it," his family said. "He was a jack-of-all-trades and a very gifted and talented businessman. Neil knew how to balance his work, leisure and travel life. His love for nature, travelling and the great outdoors paved the way for an amazing and purposeful life." Neil was born and raised on a farm in Allansford, and attended the town's primary school before graduating to Warrnambool Technical School. His working career began in 1962 at the Commonwealth Banking Company of Sydney, where he learnt clerical skills, which he later used in other jobs. He was a dedicated Scout, received the Queen's Scout Award and, in 1963, the Baden-Powell Scout Award - the highest and final achievement in the world of Rover Scouting - completing the three-and-half-year course in only one year. Neil started driving trucks in 1966, followed by semi trailers. He married Shirley Toulmin in Camperdown in 1972. They had two children and three grandchildren. Neil built his first TQ race car in 1975, which he then crashed into the fence in its first test run. The couple purchased Reeds of Warrnambool Newsagency and Book Shop in Timor Street in 1976, running it for 14 years. During that period they bought two adjoining buildings where they operated Smart's Newsagency. After their two children moved away to study, Neil started driving coaches part-time. He began arranging trips to Tamworth's Country Music Festival after repeated requests, something he was still doing 27 years later through his company Smart Tours and Travel. Shirley said it was Neil's wish to continue the Tamworth tour in April this year with arrangements being made to ensure it went ahead. Neil became a travel agent, bought his own vehicle and organised tours, including one with local musician Terri Gordon to Nashville, the home of country music. After building his own safari trailer, Neil organised a trip to the Birdsville Races and other outback tours around Australia. Neil was a great adventurer, travelling the world and living life to the fullest, his family said.

