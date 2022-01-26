$15k richer: Gators celebrate first senior flag as merged club in style

news, latest-news,

ALLANSFORD-Panmure is celebrating its first senior premiership as a merged entity. The Gators snapped up a cool $15,000 courtesy of a thrilling Sungold Cup triumph over Colac-based City United on Wednesday. The clubs came together in July 2020 in a bid to shore up their futures due to the Grassmere Cricket Association's then-impending demise. Their under 17 female side lifted a premiership this past season but the club had yet to taste success in senior grades. Gators coach Jake Bloom said the premiership was the culmination of hard work. "A lot of effort has gone in, pre-season wise and we haven't that success in the Saturday competition," he said. "The boys have put a lot of work in and they thoroughly deserve it." Veteran Ben Boyd - who claimed 5-18 off four overs in a match-turning performance - claimed best on ground honours but captain Chris Bant said several contributors were to thank for the result. Vice-skipper Paddy Mahony's 51-run stand helped the Gators cruise to 8-158 at compulsory closure, while all-rounder Brandon Bant was electric in the field. Bant, who crossed to Uebergang Oval from Brierly-Christ Church in the winter, crafted a direct hit run out to dismiss United opener Luke Inglis while a superb diving catch removed first drop Dylan Slater on 34 from 20 balls. "That was the best game we've played right through the Twenty20s, which is really good. We put 158 on the board which is a good score but on this wicket, you never know what's enough," he said. "It's a hard ground to defend when a side gets going and they were for a while there. They were going at 10 an over and you start to think 'gee, this is going to be tight'. "Brandon (Bant) made a golden duck with the bat but he took one of the best catches you'll ever see and got a run out so their two best batsmen were dismissed by him." IN OTHER NEWS: Bant said the performance was vintage Allansford-Panmure. "We don't really have anyone who wins the game for us off their own bat or ball. We're a pretty even team without any superstars," he said. "We try to switch ourselves on and we know that if everyone is on, we're pretty hard to beat. "I think we've got a lot of faith in each other." Allansford-Panmure is bottom of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's one-day ladder but Bant hoped to carry momentum from the Twenty20 triumph forward. The Gators defeated Gorae-Portland and Brierly-Christ Church to reach the final. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

