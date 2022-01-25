news, latest-news,

FOR more than 50 years, Ted Goodacre has poured blood, sweat, and tears into the Lismore community. He is one of two Lismore residents recognised for their community work in the Australia Day 2022 Honours List. He receives a Medal of the Order (OAM) for service to the community of Lismore while Associate Professor Eleanor Anne Bourke receives a Member of the Order (AM) for her significant service to Indigenous heritage, justice, and education. IN OTHER NEWS: In 2015, Mr Goodacre was awarded Corangamite Citizen of the Year. "You wonder why it's you, especially when living in a small town because in nearly every town there's people there that do a lot of their lifetime," he said of both awards. "They did as much as I have and their name hasn't been put in." Mr Goodacre has been associated with the Lismore Cemetery Trust, Lismore Derrinallum Football Netball Club, Lismore Memorial Bowling Club and other community organisations, and a member of Lismore Lions Club for 51 years. He has been awarded multiple shire and Lions Club awards and the state government's Victorian Senior of the Year (2014). The award winner said he'd done just as much in the community as others did in "little towns". "The Lions club has pretty well taken up a lot of my leisure time," he said. Mr Goodacre said for him Australia Day meant a sense of pride. "I read a lot of books about Aussies - my favourite Aussie is Sir John Monash," he said. "He was the best solider we ever produced - and probably saved lives and shortened the war with his leadership. "I think we're still in a very lucky country - we don't realise how well off we are so it's good to be an Aussie." Mr Goodacre was born in Melton, leaving the town in 1958. At the time, he was helping a friend with sheep and hay farming. The pair saw a job advertised in Cobden, but were unsuccessful. "We didn't have the required machines for it so we headed back to Melton, but my friend missed the turnoff back to Colac and we ended up at Camperdown," he said. They stopped for a cup of tea, approached the shire office and asked the shire engineer for a job. "He gave me three months work, which then went on for 15 years, so I only got here by mistake," Mr Goodacre said. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/d0754259-0f7d-49f6-86d7-e8c27851601a.jpg/r0_325_5184_3254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg