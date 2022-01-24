news, latest-news,

A Pakenham man accused of raping and robbing a Warrnambool sex worker has been released on bail. Jerome Gabriel, 22, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with rape, aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, theft and recklessly causing injury. Detective Senior Constable Lee Stewart, of the Warrnambool police sexual offences and child abuse investigation team, told the court Mr Gabriel was staying in Warrnambool for work when he allegedly contacted a 52-year-old female sex worker on Wednesday about 1.30pm. He alleged the man suggested to meet in public but the victim declined. Detective Senior Constable Stewart told the court the accused man and the victim continued to talk over the phone, with the last text message sent about midnight. He alleged Mr Gabriel attended a private residence in Warrnambool's CBD where the victim was waiting at the front door. The court heard the accused forced himself into the address and allegedly punched the victim to the face, causing injury. He then allegedly locked the front door and told the victim not to scream or yell. Police allege the man raped the victim and put a pillow over her face, making it difficult to breathe. Mr Gabriel then allegedly located a meat cleaver and demanded money. He allegedly forced the victim to access her bank account before transferring $1200 of her money to his own bank account about 12.30am. Detective Senior Constable Stewart told the court the man had left the property with the victim's black backpack, which he filled with some of her items. He alleged the man then stole the victim's house key before telling her not to call the police and that he would be back. The accused man left the property, locking the victim inside. Detective Senior Constable Stewart alleged Mr Gabriel dumped two mobile phones in a storm water drain before driving back to a motel he was temporarily residing at. He said the terrified victim managed to get out of the house before running to a friend's and then attending hospital. Mr Gabriel was arrested on Friday at a motel room, which was subsequently searched. Police allegedly located a number of items belonging to the victim. The accused man was arrested and conveyed to Warrnambool police station. Detective Senior Constable Stewart said the man told police that he'd had a lot to drink on the night of the alleged incident but the sexual acts were "consensual". On Monday Mr Gabriel, who was self-represented in a bail application, told the court he just wanted to get back to work. His mother told the court that she was going through a separation and that her son was "her rock". Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the crown case was "not weak at all" but that if Mr Gabriel contested the charges, he would likely not face a trial until mid-2023. Mr Gabriel was released on bail with strict conditions, including a $5000 surety, a curfew between 10pm and 5am, that he not consume alcohol and not attend the city limits of Warrnambool. He will appear in court again on May 20 for a contest mention hearing.

