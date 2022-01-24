news, latest-news,

A traffic controller has suffered minor injuries following an alleged hit-and-run at Laang on Friday. A police spokesman said emergency services were called after the traffic controller was hit on Cobden-Warrnambool Road about 3.50pm. The traffic controller, a 26-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The vehicle briefly stopped before driving off towards Cobden. Dash Cam Owners Australia shared footage of the alleged incident on Facebook. Police located the vehicle a short time later in Ecklin South and the driver was arrested. The 23-year-old Camperdown man was interviewed and has been released pending further enquiries. Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/06f130d3-82a9-4f0b-aa49-84b15c28c37b.JPG/r78_0_611_301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg