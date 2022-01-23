news, latest-news,

A Port Fairy man is being airlifted to hospital with possible spinal injuries after he fell and became pinned under scaffolding on Sunday. Warrnambool police Sergeant Stuart Revell said the 60-year-old man was working at his property when scaffolding gave way about 11am. "The man has become pinned under the scaffolding with suspected injuries to his spine and neck," he said. "The man was assisted by a neighbour before emergency services arrived." Port Fairy SES Unit controller Steve McDowell said members were initially called to an "assist ambulance event" which he said then escalated into a rescue event. "We arrived roughly the same time as the CFA to find a gentleman had fallen from the scaffolding out the front of the private residence," he said. "The scaffolding had landed on top of the man and we worked with Ambulance Victoria to remove him. We had to work methodically and slowly to conduct the rescue in a way that wouldn't aggravate his injuries." Mr McDowell said the SES worked closely with other emergency agencies at the property. An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the man had been airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition with upper body injuries.

