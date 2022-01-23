news, latest-news,

One of the south-west's iconic commercial properties has sold, topping the $1 million dollar mark. George Taylor's Stores in Grassmere has been sold by First National Real Estate Warrnambool to a regional investor. Agent Christine Steere said the sale price "topped the $1 million dollar mark" and that the investor had sentimental interest in the history of the George Taylor Stores throughout the district. She said there were no plans for change with the investor being "very happy" with George Taylor Stores as the long term tenant. Ms Steere said First National Real Estate responded to more than 30 enquiries during the sale process, with interest coming from across the state. "Negotiations continue for the Camperdown George Taylor Store site which is now under offer," she said. Ms Steere said the Grassmere location was a "unique site". "It's a huge undercover space," she said. "There's nothing else like it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/6a5f45d5-8e3a-40c0-82d2-7ea657fb0c80.jpg/r0_81_1600_985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg