Prize hike: $50k on offer for 2023 classic

PREMIER Speedway hopes a bumper $50,000 to the winner of the 2023 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic can help its 50th edition become its biggest and best yet. The Warrnambool firm, which has been major sponsor since 2018, has increased the 40-lap showcase's prizemoney by $20,000 for the milestone in a major boost for sprintcar racing in the south-west. The classic - which is Premier Speedway's showcase event - typically draws more than 100 cars to the Allansford track across its three-night format and is estimated to inject upwards of $7 million to the Warrnambool economy. Premier Speedway president Richard Parkinson said the prizemoney hike would be a "huge drawcard". "It was well received when it was announced, there's no doubt about that at all. The 50th classic is shaping to be a large event, a massive event we hope and that's certainly the plan," he said. "We're hoping the border restrictions will make it easier for travelling and hopefully COVID is less prevalent than what we're currently dealing with at the moment. "Hopefully people can travel more freely. That's the hope and the plan to move forward is to promote it in that way." Parkinson said South West Conveyancing's commitment to the race was admirable. "They're great supporters of ours and the competitors who race at our track," he said. "It's not just speedway, it's other sports too. "They're very community-minded and we appreciate the support they give us." South West Conveyancing owner Tania Jasper said the firm was "very excited" to further its commitment to the world-famous race. "Hopefully things will be back to normal next year so that all the Americans can come and Western Australians can come as well," she said. She and partner Alistair McKean - who are both sprintcar fans and also sponsor several drivers - said the idea to pay $50,000 to the winner for the 50th race had long been in the works. "It was always our aim. When we did the first year (2018), we came in after Lucas Oil had to pull out so we jumped on board eight weeks before, right at the last minute," McKean said. "We thought that first year worked pretty well so we signed on for three years - until the 50th classic - but that three years turned into four because of COVID (cancelling the 2021 event). IN OTHER NEWS: "We're really excited for the 50th next year." Parkinson said the club was pleased with the patronage across the past weekend. "I think our ticket sales were a little slow earlier in the week so we were holding our breath a little bit - we didn't know how it would turn out - but the spectators and competitors really supported us well," he said. "I think the event was relatively successful given we couldn't get Western Australians here and obviously we couldn't get (a lot of) Americans here. As far as the event went it was well patronised it and I think everyone that went enjoyed it." Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

