A majority of south-west aged care residents have had vaccine booster shots as facilities grapple with COVID-19 cases. At least three facilities in the region had active cases among residents and staff, according to the most recent federal government data. One resident and seven staff members at Lyndoch Living, four staff and four residents at Warrnambool Riverside Care Community and three residents and one staff member at Warrnambool Riverside Care Community at Stockland Gillin Park Retirement Village were among 19,059 active COVID-19 cases across 1198 residential aged care facilities, the government's latest data showed. The data comes after a Mercy Place resident became the first Warrnambool person to die with COVID-19 on Friday. Mercy Place Warrnambool on the weekend closed all remaining wings to visitors "except in exceptional circumstances including end of life". IN OTHER NEWS: A Mercy Health spokesperson said most of their residents received booster shots on December 6. Another booster session is scheduled for February 9. "We encourage all residents to get their booster shots," the spokesperson said. All Mercy Place Warrnambool residents were currently isolating in their rooms in line with Barwon Public Health Unit advice. A spokesperson from Stockland Gillin Park Retirement Village in Warrnambool said due to homes being owned by residents and for privacy reasons the vaccine status of residents was unknown. "The rule is that to access common areas of the village, you have to show vaccine status," the spokesperson said. When it comes to visitors, the spokesperson said it was up to the individual homeowners discretion. Sunnyside House residential aged care facility in Camperdown has not recorded a case but chief executive officer Claire Schmierer said all eligible residents were triple vaccinated. Seventeen 17 staff members had also received their boosters. "Some residents and staff were already boosted before they worked here," she said. Ms Schmierer said the facility currently allowed each resident to have two visitors for an hour per day, who must book an appointment over the phone and follow strict rules. Lyndoch Living follows the state directives on visits, while also hosting in-house booster vaccination clinics for all team members and residents. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

