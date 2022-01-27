news, latest-news,

Rod Maher has never seen one of his holes-in-one go in. He's also never had a golf lesson. The 74-year-old has produced four aces in his time at Port Fairy Golf Club, his latest coming on Wednesday on the par-three fourth hole during mid-week competition. "I used the driver as I usually do, and knew it was going straight," Maher said. "But when it lands on the grass, you sort of can't see it, so I thought it was on the green somewhere. "(Playing partner Steve Englehart) took his shot and put it about six foot from the pin. I walked up there and I thought that was mine. He said, 'no get away, that's mine'. I said 'where the hell is mine', looked around thinking it's on the green somewhere, and it was in the hole. "The others have been shorter par threes where I'd hit them then leant down to pick up my tee and they've gone in, so I've haven't seen any of them." The Bushfield resident said he never imagined he would net four holes-in-one over the course of his playing career so far. "It's a good feeling, some people play for 50 years and don't get one," he said. "You're aiming for the hole but it can be a bit of a fluke for it to go in." Maher's earlier aces have come twice on the eighth and once on the 11th, with the par-three 15th hole now the only one to elude him. He said he remained unconvinced he would be able to complete the full set but acknowledged anything was possible. "I'll never get a hole-in-one on that, it's a long par-three," Maher said. "I'm usually flat out making the green. But you never know your luck." A member of Port Fairy Golf Club for more than three decades, Maher plays twice a week but reveals he has never once taken a lesson in his life. "My wife, Barb, came over years ago and videoed a few holes, and I got home and watched it. I thought, 'that's not me', because I had a terrible swing," he said. "But it works for me, and my grandson has given me a few tips over the years." Maher is well-known around the club by the moniker Grumpy, so much so that it's emblazoned on the number plate of his golf cart. "Someone started it, and it's all they know me as there now," he said with a laugh. "I put 90 per cent of it on, if you know what I mean."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/00232cfb-f2bc-45aa-8a9e-a3554807c46e.jpg/r0_365_5125_3261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg