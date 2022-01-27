news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool restaurant owner says easing isolation requirements for hospitality staff is the only way to help businesses recover from what is being termed a 'shadow COVID lockdown'. It's been a tough two years for Images Restaurant owner Jonathan Dodwell, but the tourist season has kept him busy. His doors have so far stayed open while many have had to shut due to COVID, but each day he worries about how much longer that would continue. "It's been good but it's been pretty testy," he said. "Trying to run a business at the peak of summer on short staff is tough. Before Omicron there was already a shortage of available people looking for work but then Omicron came along and doubled up that issue. "There always seems to be someone who has associated with somebody who's got it and therefore also had to sit it out for seven days. When you've got quite a big staff like I have, you find there's always one or two every single night who need to isolate by association at any given time." IN OTHER NEWS: He said hospitality staff should be able to return to work like other industries, provided they return a negative rapid antigen test result beforehand. "I don't see anything wrong with isolation, it's a good thing just to be sure because we're dealing with the general public and we don't want anybody coming in and feeling pressured," he said. "But I don't agree with the way it is right now. You should be treated as being able to work until you show symptoms or start to feel ill. "I would say there's a large percentage of people who have had to isolate when they don't have it. It's been unnecessary so it's affected their income as well as that of the business they work for. "That could be certainly looked at and there needs to be some common sense in that." Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said more support was needed for small businesses amid the shadow lockdown. "This current Omicron wave has crippled many businesses at a time when they should be enjoying their best trade of the year," she said. "It is heartbreaking to see so many shopfronts in towns right across the electorate closed, or with reduced hours, because of staff shortages caused by workers being forced into isolation." The Standard has sought comment from the office of the premier. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/7ec8c6cb-ad57-4fd1-8445-99dd7071fc79.jpg/r0_260_5111_3148_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg