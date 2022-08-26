NORTH Warrnambool Eagles are backing a new-look defence to help extend their season.
The Skye Billings-coached side lost her twin sister Jordyn Murphy to a season-ending knee injury two weeks out from the Hampden league finals series.
Billings has called on division one duo Kim Wines and Millie Shiells to help fill Murphy's void in the back-court.
The pair, along with game-changer Maddy Vardy and consistent Rachael Batten, will be crucial in nullifying Warrnambool's twin towers Amy Wormald and Eva Ryan in Sunday's elimination final at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval.
"It will be a balancing act again," Billings said.
"Hopefully between the four of them we'll be able to work out a way to stop their attacking line."
Billings said Wines and Shiells worked as a cohesive unit, particularly in division one which just missed out on finals by percentage.
"They have stepped up when we've needed them. They are familiar with the way each other plays," she said. "Kim is an experienced head and Millie, being how young she is, just goes for everything, puts her body on the line and is just a ballsy player.
"It's been good to watch her develop in the past couple of weeks and step up into a role she may not have gotten if Jordyn didn't hurt herself."
North Warrnambool, which will celebrate goaler Victoria Grundy's 100th senior game, is wary of Warrnambool's offensive threats with Wormald one of the competition's most dynamic goal attacks and Ryan an up-and-coming goal shooter.
Ryan has replaced the injured Jess Thwaites in goals.
"If Jess was playing it would've been a short and a tall (player) even though Jess' movement in the ring is amazing and she just knows where Amy is going to be but with two tall timbers it's a completely different game for them and for us," Billings said.
"It will be about keeping our ball possession and if we do get a turnover cherishing it because obviously with two talls it is lethal if they get the ball in their ring."
The two elimination finalists finished equal on points with the Eagles higher on percentage.
Billings said her team would back itself to make a mark in finals. "If you're in the final series, you deserve to be there, no matter if you're first or fifth," she said.
An Eagles' flag - the club's third - is Billings' goal but she has another hope for the finals series. "I want to wish all teams in the finals good luck and no injuries because injuries this year have been a big part for all teams," she said.
"I never want to see anybody get hurt."
