Warrnambool will call upon a teenager to fill the void left by an injured player for its upcoming Hampden league finals campaign.
Goal shooter Jessica Thwaites suffered a season-ending foot injury last round, with under-15 player Eva Ryan to step up in the goal circle.
"Eva's been playing open most of the year and slowly progressing with more court time," coach Raewyn Poumako said. "She's played a lot in defence but also in goals."
It's a different style of game for us which will change it up a bit.- Raewyn Poumako
Ryan shot 39 of Warrnambool's 49 goals against Port Fairy last week and 31 of 41 against South Warrnambool in round 14.
"She's a nice replacement. She's young but tall and once she and Amy (Wormald) are in (goals) it gives us a lot of height," Poumako said. "It's a different style of game for us which will change it up a bit."
Warrnambool hosts fellow-finals bound Koroit at Reid Oval on Saturday. Its outcome, along with North Warrnambool Eagles and Camperdown, are the only ones able to change the configuration of the top five.
A 30-goal win for the fourth-placed Eagles would open the door for a top-three finish if the Saints were to stumble.
The Blues, however, are without Wormald (unavailable) in goal attack against the Saints.
Poumako credited her squad's adaptability this season in the face of weekly line-up changes and hoped the team's core group can stick to its structures.
"I think it's important we get our netball head on and play smart and we really value the ball," Poumako said.
She said a full training session under lights at Reid Oval on Thursday was good preparation for the game, with the club only having access to partial lighting throughout the year.
"We've rotated around and sometime people are there or not but we haven't been able to have all our teams at one place," Poumako said. "It was nice to finally get back to the Reid and be in one spot. That helps create that positive club culture and atmosphere."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
