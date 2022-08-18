PORTLAND'S midfield has received a boost for its top-five clash with South Warrnambool.
Lochie Huppatz and Aaron Shepherd will run out for the Tigers at Friendly Societies' Park after overcoming injuries.
Advertisement
Teenager Zach Stuchbery also comes into the Jarrod Holt-coached team as it tries to overcome a drop in form ahead of its first Hampden league finals series.
Connor Peters, Patty Haylock and Jack Walsh will all miss the final-round clash with hamstring tightness Holt believes is minor.
"Huppo hasn't played for five or six weeks now," Holt said.
"He had a slight hammy as well and missed a few weeks and was going to come back and then tweaked it again at training.
"He's ready to go so it will be good for him to get a game under his belt coming into finals and Shep didn't play last week.
"He got a knock to his knee, a corkie just above his knee, but he's had a bit of knee trouble."
Holt said Peters, Haylock and Walsh were likely to only miss one week and would be considered for the elimination final in a week's time.
"It's nothing serious - two of them came off in the last quarter (against Koroit) at the same time, both tweaked the their hammy, and one pulled up sore and was a bit sore at training," he said.
Finals-bound North Warrnambool Eagles will play first-gamer Seb Shiells against Camperdown at Leura Oval.
"He's grown up a stone's throw from the footy ground," Eagles coach Adam Dowie said. "He's captain of the 18s, a left-footer and an inside midfielder. I think he'll win our under 18 best-and-fairest pretty easily.
"He is really good too at keeping the boys connected, even last Sunday he organised recovery and organised going out to Fishtales for lunch."
The Eagles have also brought in experienced midfielder Matt Wines with Billie Smedts and Judah Greene rested.
Versatile tall Joe McKinnon will face the independent tribunal on Friday night.
Camperdown welcomes back three players as it strives to finish its season on a positive note.
Brayden Draffin and Jarrod Evans - both late omissions in round 17 - return as does experienced key position player Luke Molan who missed with COVID-19 protocols.
Advertisement
Hamish Sinnott (NAB League) and omitted pair Dom Absalom and Zach Anderson make way.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said morale was high ahead its final game.
"Sometimes it's hard when you play the last game when there's nothing to play for but I think we've got a bit of momentum, the boys are enjoying the way we're playing and we're winning some games," he said.
Koroit welcomes back talented quartet Liam Hoy (calf tightness), Ben Goodall (unavailable), Finn O'Sullivan (rested) and Jarrod Korewha (long-term injury) for its contest against Warrnambool at Reid Oval.
Seamus Brady, Jack Coghlan-West, Jack Block and Will Petersen will play reserves.
Warrnambool loses Ethan Boyd to the NAB League and has rested Darcy Graham who is sore.
Advertisement
The Blues welcome back key defender Tim O'Keeffe and are yet to make a call on their other change.
Hamilton Kangaroos v Port Fairy - Saturday, 2pm at Melville Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: R.Sigley, M.McMeel, C.Pither
HB: J.Hickey, B.Mason, L.Barnes
Advertisement
C: A.Glare, A.Pepper, N.Fall
HF: W.Povey, T.Morris, C.Murrie
F: D.Russell, E.Knight, N.Herrmann
R: D.White, H.Waldron, C.Whyte
Int: L.Urquhart, Z.Burgess, T.Cook
Port Fairy
Advertisement
B: B.Goonan, C.Harwood, J.van der Aa
HB: L.Kelly, J.Coulton, X.Stevens
C: B.Martin, J.Duncan, K.Mercovich
HF: O.Myers, S.Lucardie, M.Sully
F: R.Mohan, S.Walsh Bannam, T.Hetherington
R: T.Adamson, J.Donovan, B.Bell
Advertisement
Int: A.Fleming, W.Carter, J.Gibb
South Warrnambool v Portland - Saturday, 2pm at Friendly Societies' Park
South Warrnambool
B: T.Williamson, L.Mullen, H.Lee
HB: I.Thomas, M.McCluggage, S.Thompson
Advertisement
C: B.Beks, J.Henderson, A.Stevens
HF: J.Saunders, S.Kelly, S.Beks
F: J.Hussey, J.Dye, R.Henderson
R: O.Bridgewater, C.Gallichan, B.Rantall
Int: M.Irving, J.Maher, J.Herrmann
Portland
Advertisement
B: N.Haylock, T.Haylock, P.Procter
HB: J.Jenner, J.Edwards, L.Goldby
C: C.Harvey, M.Curtis, K.Richardson
HF: T.Mitchell, J.Dunlop, S.Hampshire
F: A.Shepherd, T.Sharp, D.Jackson
R: T.Jennings, H.McIntyre, B.Malcolm
Advertisement
Int: Z.Stuchbery, K.Lovell, L.Huppatz
Camperdown v North Warrnambool Eagles - Saturday, 2pm at Leura Oval
Camperdown
B: A.Royal, J.O'Neil, A.Gordon
HB: N.Payne, L.O'Neil, Z.Harrop- Anderson
C: H.Sumner, C.Lucas, J.Dundon
Advertisement
HF: M.Sinnott, I.Stephens, T.Fitzgerald
F: T.Baker, S.Gordon, C.Spence
R: J.Place, E.Coates, Z.Sinnott
Int: L.Molan, D.Absalom, J.Evans, T.Kent, B.Draffin
North Warrnambool Eagles
Advertisement
B: J.Johnstone, J.Mckinnon, T.James
HB: T.Batten, L.Wines, B.Jenkinson
C: A.Sinclair, J.Grundy, M.Wines
HF: F.Jones, A.Wines, T.Keast
F: D.Johnstone, S.Morter, N.Vardy
R: J.Bermingham, B.Kellett, T.Porter
Advertisement
Int: S.Shiells, L.Wines, H.Keast, J.Porter
Warrnambool v Koroit - Saturday, 2pm at Reid Oval
Warrnambool
B: M.Holt, E.Boyd, J.Chittick
HB: A.Lowe, O.Opperman, L.Cody
C: D.McCorkell, L.Worden, P.Anderson
Advertisement
HF: S.Cowling, J.Turland, T.Ludeman
F: J.Turland, J.Bell, J.Rowan
R: D.Graham, M.Bidmade, B.Howard
Int: F.Radley, E.Gattek, T.O'Keeffe, R.Mast, A.Radley, B.Bull, H.McNamara
Koroit
Advertisement
B: M.Petersen, P.O'Sullivan, D.McCutcheon
HB: B.Dobson, T.McPherson, T.Baulch
C: B.Goodall, J.Whitehead, A.Pulling
HF: S.Dobson, J.Neave, J.O'Sullivan
F: B.Harrington, F.Robb, W.Couch
R: J.Hausler, L.Hoy, T.McKenry
Advertisement
Int: W.Petersen, J.Block, J.Korewha, D.Mooney, S.Brady, F.O'Sullivan, J.Lloyd
Cobden v Terang Mortlake - Saturday, 2pm at Cobden Recreation Reserve
Cobden
B: Z.Green, J.Worboys, T.Marshall
HB: T.Anderson, S.Thow, L.Cahill
C: L.Hickey, L.Darcy, G.Rooke
Advertisement
HF: H.Robertson, O.Darcy, T.Spokes
F: M.Koroneos, M.Kemp, M.Reed
R: P.Pekin, C.Koroneos, C.Darcy
Int: T.Darcy, J.Hickey, T.Roberts
Terang Mortlake
Advertisement
B: C.Cardwell, S.Crawley, T.Densley
HB: H.Roberts, D.Jones, G.Bourke
C: J.Hay, B.Carracher, I.Kenna
HF: H.Porter, T.Vickers, J.Lehmann
F: M.Baxter, J.Harris, W.Kain
R: D.Hobbs, R.Hutchins, X.Vickers
Advertisement
Int: O.Martin, S.Mclean, D.O'Connor
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.