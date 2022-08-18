Panmure is set to field an unchanged lineup in its qualifying final clash with Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
The Bulldogs fell 12 points short against minor premiers Nirranda in round 18, after leading by eight points at the final change.
"We've got no changes at this stage," Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said on Thursday afternoon.
"As long as everyone gets through training alright we'll have no changes.
"First time for the year maybe."
On his side's loss to the Blues, Bant said the Bulldogs were hurt by their inconsistency.
"I thought we played OK in patches but you can't just play in patches against those teams. You won't get the job done," he said.
"We know that our best footy's probably close to good enough but it has to happen for four quarters."
The Bulldogs mentor said his side would have to be "on its game" against a "quality outfit" in the Power.
The two sides last met in round 10, with the Power winning by seven points.
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke will return for the Power after an injury kept him out for the last two games while small forward Tyler Beasley comes in for his first game since round 14.
Jacan Brooks (COVID-19) and Trent Glennen make way.
Russells Creek will be bolstered by the inclusions of defender Taylem Wason, forward Jyran Chatfield and utility Sam Alberts in their elimination final against Merrivale on Sunday.
Youngsters Jyah Chatfield, Macauley Clark and Darcy Barker exit the side.
Chatfield spoke highly of the returning players.
"I think (he (Jyran) is due for a breakout game," he said.
Having your captain come back in, in Tay Wason. He gives you that x-factor and class.
"Sam Alberts brings that tackling and aggression and is a good ball user."
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey hadn't finalised his team's lineup as of 5 pm on Thursday afternoon.
Following Thursday night's training, Sobey said his side was likely to complete another session on Friday.
"We've got one or two to possibly come in so some tough calls but no decisions are made just yet," he said.
The Tigers mentor said he was "pumped" for the return of finals after three years.
"It's been a long-time coming," he said.
"It's exciting for footy.
"A lot of hard work and probably more for the volunteers around the club too, to get some reward for effort."
The Tigers suffered a surprising 27-point loss to South Rovers in round 18.
Sobey said his side would be looking to move on and "play our brand" against the Creekers.
Round 18 teams (as provided by the clubs)
Merrivale Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors, Sunday 2 pm at Davidson Oval
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, O.Watson, D.Scoble
HB: T.McLaughlin, A.Campbell, J.Fary
C: T.Stephens, L.Nagle, J.Gleeson
HF: B.Bell, M.Sandow, S.Barnes
F: J.Neave, N.Krepp, J.Brooks
R: B.McCutcheon, C.Rix, M.Hausler
Int: J.Henderson, J.Wilson, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, J.Sobey
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Herbertson, D.Finlayson, J.Forth Bligh
HB: W.McPhee, T.Wason, B.Rudland-Castles
C: Z.Timms, S.Alberts, O.Everall
HF: D.Gunning, T.Smith, S.Grinter
F: C.Templeton, J.Chatfield, D.Cross
R: P.Chatfield, D.Nicholson, D.Burns
Int: G.McLeod, B.Hewett, J.Chatfield, X.McCartney
Panmure Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors, Saturday 2 pm at DC Farran Oval
Panmure Seniors
B: B.Cook, N.Keane, T.Wright
HB: T.Mahony, Z.Reeves, T.Gardiner
C: L.Kew, S.Mahony, M.Colbert
HF: J.Moloney, W.Pomorin, T.Murnane
F: C.Bant, J.Dalton, L.McLeod
R: P.Mahony, D.Roache, B.Gedye
Int: B.Purcell, I.Sinnott, L.Bishop
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Dillon, S.O'Connor, J.Larcombe
HB: R.O'Connor, L.Tebble
C: J.Moloney, N.Marshall, T.McKenzie
HF: L.Boyd, L.McConnell, J.Moloney
F: B.Reid, T.Beasley, B.Fraser
R: S.Kenna, S.Judd, B.O'Sullivan
Int: N.Bourke, S.Boyd, J.Wallace, F.Beasley
