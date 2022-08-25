The Standard

WDFNL finals teams: Bulldogs stick with side, Blues recall important forward

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:04am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULLY FIT: Panmure gun Wilbur Pomorin has recovered in time for the semi-final against Nirranda after being under an injury cloud. Picture: Anthony Brady

Panmure will enter Saturday's blockbuster WDFNL second semi-final at Friendly Societies' Park against Nirranda with an unchanged side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.