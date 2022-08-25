Panmure will enter Saturday's blockbuster WDFNL second semi-final at Friendly Societies' Park against Nirranda with an unchanged side.
The Bulldogs - off the back of an impressive 23-point qualifying final win against Kolora-Noorat - see no reason to change a winning formula for the clash, with the winner to advance to the Warrnambool and District league grand final.
After copping a heavy knock against the Power, gun midfielder Wilbur Pomorin is locked in to play according to coach Chris Bant, with the former South Warrnambool player set to return to his former home ground.
"He trained on Tuesday (and Thursday) fine, so he'll be all good," Bant said.
"He's feeling good, so there's no reason for him not to play."
The Bulldogs mentor said it was refreshing to see his group enjoy stability at the right time of the year.
"Everyone is right to go, which is great, no injuries or anything so there's no reason to change the side after last week we didn't think," he said.
Bant said the group was pumped to once again challenge themselves against the minor premiers, who are fresh from a week off.
"They're a really good, hard contested team and when they get the game on their terms they show how quickly they can score," he said.
"We need to make sure when they have the momentum, we don't let them do the damage they can do. They're a good team, we know they'll have momentum at some stage but we need to try and limit them scoring."
There were selection headaches at Nirranda ahead of the clash with the Bulldogs, with important forward Danny Craven named to return to the side from injury, replacing Cody Wagstaff.
Craven returns to the side for the first time since the round 14 clash against Russells Creek, with coach Brayden Harkness confirming the forward was "touch and go" a few weeks ago but the club opted to give him more time to build fitness.
Harkness also confirmed Jordan Payne will return through the reserves this week after returning from overseas and will push for selection the following week, while former VFL premiership player Nick Couch - who has played six games this season for 14 games - is another week away but tracking well for a return through the finals series.
Kolora-Noorat has confirmed it is making just one change for the first semi-final against Merrivale, with youngster Tyler Beasley coming out with a knee injury sustained against Panmure in a collision with Wilbur Pomorin.
The Power have replaced the impressive Beasley with another youngster in Jacan Brooks who returns to the side after missing the match against Panmure with COVID and will be looking forward to a taste of senior finals.
"It's an exciting time of the year, it's probably the most settled our side has been all year which is a real bonus," Power coach Nick Bourke said.
"We just hope we can put together a performance to get the win and hopefully get another win.
"I'm really looking forward to it."
The two sides last clashed back in round 14, with the Power going down by 42 points, but the Power got the win in their round five clash away from home.
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey, meanwhile, confirmed his side would go into its crunch clash with the Power unchanged from the elimination final win against Russells Creek.
*All sides are as supplied by clubs
Nirranda v Panmure
Nirranda
B: J.Paulin, M.Lloyd, B.Harkness
HB: L.Weel, R.Nutting, B.McCann
C: E.Harvey-Cleary, J.Stacey, D.Willsher
HF: J.Willsher, J.Spokes, D.Philp
F: J.Lee, D.Lees, M.Primmer
R: R.Holwell, L.Irving, H.Giblin
Int: S.Lenehan, D.Craven, A.Rosolin
Panmure
B: B.Cook, N.Keane, T.Wright
HB: T.Mahony, Z.Reeves, T.Gardiner
C: L.Kew, M.Colbert, S.Mahony
HF: W.Pomorin, T.Murnane, J.Moloney
F: J.Dalton, L.McLeod, C.Bant
R: B.Gedye, P.Mahony, D.Roache
Int: I.Sinnott, B.Purcell, L.Bishop
Kolora-Noorat v Merrivale
Kolora-Noorat
B: J.Dillon, J.Larcombe, S.O'Connor
HB: L.Tebble, R.O'Connor
C: J.Moloney, N.Marshall, T.McKenzie
HF: L.McConnell, L.Boyd, J.Moloney
F: B.Reid, B.Fraser, N.Bourke
R: B.O'Sullivan, S.Judd, S.Kenna
Int: J.Wallace, S.Boyd, F.Beasley"
Merrivale
B: J.Fary, T.McLaughlin, W.Lenehan
HB: O.Watson, D.Scoble, A.Campbell
C: J.Gleeson, L.Nagle, T.Stephens
HF: N.Krepp, J.Neave, J.Brooks
F: M.Sandow, B.McCutcheon, S.Barnes
R: C.Rix, B.Bell, M.Hausler
Int: J.Mahony - Gilchrist, J.Wilson, J.Sobey, H.Owen
