Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke says the group simply needs to keep believing in what got the club to Warrnambool and District league finals in the first place.
Coming off a gallant four-goal loss to Panmure in the qualifying final, the Power face a cut-throat semi-final clash with Merrivale on Sunday at Allansford Recreation Reserve, with the loser eliminated.
"(We have) to believe in ourselves, we weren't far away (against Panmure), we played three good quarters of footy and they ran over the top of us," he said.
"For us it'll just be about believing in ourselves, believing in the structures and backing in our skills.
"That's probably the main thing, to not go into our shells and really take the game on on Sunday."
Bourke said Josh Sobey's side - who go into the clash unchanged after defeating Russells Creek in the elimination final - were a dangerous proposition having touched them up only a month ago.
The Power themselves have made just one forced changed, with Tyler Beasley out with a knee injury, replaced by youngster Jacan Brooks.
"They're a quality opposition, they beat us last time we played them, they made us look a little second-rate, we were pretty disappointed," he said.
"We'll look to really up it and keep focusing on the way we want to play - as a group we're really looking forward to it."
