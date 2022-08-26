The Standard

Victorian election 2022: Would South West Coast be better off marginal?

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:54am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers hand out how-to-vote cards in Warrnambool on election day for the 2014 Victorian state election, when Premier Denis Napthine squared off against Labor's Roy Reekie for the honour of representing South West Coast.

The seat of South West Coast has sat squarely in Liberal hands since it was formed in 2002, but has its safe seat status sold south-west voters short?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.