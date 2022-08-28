The Standard

Mark Gavin has won the 2022 WRAD short story competition

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 28 2022 - 4:43am, first published 3:30am
Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre patron Paul Jennings, WRAD director Geoff Soma and short story competition winners Kayleearne Clyde and Mark Gavin. Picture by Anthony Brady

FIRST-TIME writer Mark Gavin has taken out a short story competition with his tale of surfing with his sons after recovering from drug and alcohol abuse.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

