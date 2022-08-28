A former Hampden league premiership player has been unveiled to lead Port Fairy's resurgence in the league.
Just days after the Seagulls revealed they had parted ways with coach Winis Imbi, the Gardens Oval-based club announced Dustin McCorkell as its newest senior coach.
In a social media post on Sunday, the club credited McCorkell's "wealth of experience, leadership and success" from past stints at VFL club North Ballarat, Geelong Football League club Geelong West St Peters and seven years with Hampden league club Warrnambool.
McCorkell played in five grand finals and won two premierships with the Blues, and was captain-coach for two of his seven years at the Reid Oval-based club.
The Seagulls failed to win a game this season to finish bottom of the ladder, and forfeited their round 16 senior match against Koroit.
The club was contacted for comment.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
