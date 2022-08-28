AN ICONIC painting of Tower Hill is set to be broadcast to millions of Australian viewers in a documentary series led by Australian actress and director Rachel Griffiths.
Great Southern Landscapes sees Griffiths visit Tower Hill and Warrnambool Art Gallery (WAG) to explore Eugene von Guerard's 1855 Tower Hill oil painting and the landscape that inspired it.
It airs on ABC on August 30 from 8-8.30pm.
Gunditjmara/Kirrae Whurrong custodian Brett Clarke features in the episode, showcasing Tower Hill's Indigenous history and custodians of the land - the Koroit Gunndidj, a clan of the Peek Wurrung tribe.
He said it was exciting to be involved in the show.
"I feel very honoured to share the traditional stories of my ancestors, stories passed down for generations about this ancient country.
"I hope that creates a better understanding for my peoples' hardships.
"I hope it encourages people to look up the true history of Indigenous people in their own areas."
Mr Clarke said his passion was to continue teaching the sacred stories his elders told him.
"To open up to the wider broader communities to create a better relationship and better understanding for Indigenous and mainstream communities to come together to learn the true stories," he said.
Mr Clarke said he was impressed with Griffiths' knowledge of the ancient landscape.
"She seems to know the true history of Indigenous people and the hardships they went through, and was really interested in the local Indigenous untold stories of yesterday," he said.
Warrnambool Art Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook said it was a remarkable opportunity for the public to learn about the "lesser known cultural treasures" featured at regional galleries.
"It's a remarkable artwork that sits in extraordinary collection in a regional gallery," he said.
"Tower Hill is 15 minutes from here so you're travelling to the space and seeing this thing represented at the gallery - you're seeing a visceral collection."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
