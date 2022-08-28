The Standard

Tower Hill and Brett Clarke feature in Rachel Griffiths art series Great Southern Landscapes

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 28 2022 - 4:03am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sign of Eugene von Guerard's 1855 Tower Hill and the landscape that inspired the painting. It features in ABC'S Great Southern Landscapes. Picture by Anthony Brady

AN ICONIC painting of Tower Hill is set to be broadcast to millions of Australian viewers in a documentary series led by Australian actress and director Rachel Griffiths.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.