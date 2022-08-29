A major expansion of Warrnambool's stadium, shooting club upgrades and a bigger skate park have been flagged in the city's 2026 Commonwealth Games bid.
An Esport competition, a cycling road race from Geelong to Warrnambool along the Great Ocean Road and pickleball demonstration games are among some of the new ideas that form part of the council's official pitch for a slice of games action.
The proposal has been made public ahead of scheduled tours to the region pencilled in by game officials over the next two months.
The submission includes the much-talked-about pitch to host the marathon with Moyne Shire as well as hockey lead-up or training events.
Mayor Vicki Jellie said the council had put forward a case to play a role in basketball and shooting, and even proposed hosting some demonstration sports such as skateboarding and Esports at Deakin University.
"We were conscious of the messaging from the organising committee about demonstration sports and wanting to appeal to a younger generation," Cr Jellie said.
"We've got a great skatepark and there is space for adding to our skating facilities.
"And we've got support from Deakin University which has the know-how and the spaces suited to Esports events."
Deakin University has also offered to house athletes and officials for any events or pre-games training camps.
Cr Jellie said while the bulk of the sporting action would be within a 90-minute radius of Melbourne, there was a role for other regional centres.
"Our beautiful coastal setting, sports-loving community, hospitality industry and our record at hosting major sporting events such as the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic and surf lifesaving championships put us in a position to play a role in Victoria 2026," she said.
Cr Jellie said the stadium was in need of an upgrade in order to host pre-matches or training for visiting countries.
Talk of upgrading the stadium has been in the pipeline for years with Cr Otha Akoch campaigning for it when he ran for council, but using the facility for the Commonwealth Games could speed up the process.
The council's proposal, which includes support from Warrnambool basketball exports Nathan Sobey and Trevor Gleeson, says additional government support would be needed to undertake a major upgrade or extension.
"We would need to be looking at beginning facility upgrades as soon as possible to enable us to provide the very best basketball experience we can for any visiting international teams en-route to the Commonwealth Games," it says.
A redevelopment of the stadium would include replacing the floor.
The submission also says Warrnambool was in a unique position to host an international pickleball event - a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis - to coincide with the games.
More than $150,000 worth of works to upgrade the shooting range has also been outlined in the submission including a new roof on the facility.
A cycling training route through Tower Hill, and a one-day cycling event from Geelong to Warrnambool along the Great Ocean Road has been mooted as part of the submission.
"The event would be a postcard to the world of some of Victoria's most stunning scenery," it says.
With skateboarding held for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Warrnambool's bid flags room for an extension, infrastructure and grandstand seating at the foreshore park.
"Warrnambool has all the credentials to be the location for skateboarding competition in Victoria in 20206," it says.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
