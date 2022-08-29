The Standard

Denis Napthine sells Port Fairy home, prepares to move to Geelong

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:00am
Former Victorian Premier and south-west MP Denis Napthine has sold his Port Fairy home for around $2.5 million as he and wife Peggy prepare to move to Geelong.

