Former Victorian Premier and south-west MP Denis Napthine has sold his Port Fairy home for around $2.5 million as he and wife Peggy prepare to move to Geelong.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Kuuringal Manor dated to 1888, and its combination of period charm, mod cons and a prime location in the centre of Port Fairy gave it plenty of appeal.
Dr Napthine said he would be sad to leave.
"Port Fairy is just such a great little town," he said.
It will be a significant move for the former politician and vet, leaving the south-west for the first time in nearly 50 years.
"I grew up in Winchelsea and came down to the south-west in 1975 as a young vet," Dr Napthine said.
He and Peggy lived in Port Fairy for 12 years, buying Kuuringal Manor for $790,000. The fact it more than quadrupled in price in little more than a decade shows how house prices have exploded in the former fishing village.
Prior to that Dr Napthine had spent 20 years in Portland, where he was the state MP before the seat was amalgamated with Warrnambool to become South West Coast.
"Before that I had been in Hamilton for 15 years," he said.
"But family and life move on and being originally from Winchelsea and with family and other commitments in Geelong, it's a more logical place for the next stage."
Despite stepping down as National Disability Insurance Agency chair in July after just five months in charge, Dr Napthine said he was keeping busy.
"I'm on the board at GMHBA (insurance) and actively involved there. In the past 12 months I've been working for the thoroughbred industry helping retired racehorses, plus as an ex-premier I've got an office in Melbourne that I use for other activities."
He said he would keep up whatever commitments he could in the south-west.
"I'll continue as a Standing Tall ambassador, that's a great program making a great difference. I've been actively involved with Share Your Care, the foster care program, for many decades. Then there's the Crystal Lee Foundation, so there are a few things I'll keep up where I can," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
