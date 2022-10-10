A MAN was airlifted to hospital in Melbourne after the milk tanker he was driving rolled over in Jancourt on Monday morning.
The incident took place at the intersection of Lavers Hill-Cobden Road and Old Cobden-Port Campbell Road around 10.30am on Monday.
Ambulance Victoria said a man in his 30s was being airlifted to The Royal Melbourne Hospital in "what's believed to be a stable condition with upper body injuries".
Warrnambool Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg said the vehicle was being driven by a 33-year-old Cobden man.
"He was coming up the hill and the tanker has tipped over as he's gone around the corner," Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said.
"He left the road from the bitumen into the grass and rolled one-and-a-half times."
He said police will speak to the driver upon his release from hospital.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said the crash resulted in a lot of 26,000 litres of milk valued at between $15,000-17,000.
He said the vehicle was a right off and was removed from the scene by heavy haulage.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said the Environment Protection Authority attended the scene.
He said the CFA sealed the diesel tank.
Corangamite Shire Council closed Old Cobden-Port Campbell Road while emergency services attended to the scene, reopening several hours later.
Camperdown SES unit controller Michael Carman said upon arrival the SES found one person trapped in the cabin.
"We worked along with the Cobden SES unit, Cobden CFA and the ambos to extract the person," Mr Carman said.
It comes after a milk tanker driver avoided a collision scene at Tarrone on Friday night.
In September, The Standard reported emergency services were attending a truck collision every eight days across the south-west.
South-west road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said concerningly there'd been about 30 collisions involving trucks since January 1.
Of those collisions, 31 per cent resulted in serious injuries and 10 per cent involved lives being lost.
In 42 per cent of the collisions the truck driver was at fault and police laid charges including careless driving, impaired driving, failing to give way and failing to leave sufficient distance when following another vehicle.
THE CFA assisted the SES in extricating the driver from the vehicle.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
