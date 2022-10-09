The Standard
Koroit police are seeking public information about a range of crimes

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 10 2022 - 1:32am, first published October 9 2022 - 9:58pm
Tanker driver lucky to avoid huge rock and crashed car blocking road

A milk tanker driver was fortunate to avoid a collision scene which left Tarrone Lane blocked by a vehicle and a large boulder on Friday night.

