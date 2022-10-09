Tanker driver lucky to avoid huge rock and crashed car blocking road

A milk tanker driver was fortunate to avoid a collision scene which left Tarrone Lane blocked by a vehicle and a large boulder on Friday night.
A 33-year-old Port Fairy woman was transported by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital after losing control of her car at Tarrone and crashing into a rock embankment.
Koroit police, State Emergency Service volunteers, Country Fire Authority volunteers and Ambulance Victoria officers were called to Tarrone Lane near the quarry just after 8pm Friday.
The road was blocked for more than two hours while SES volunteers removed a large boulder dislodged in the collision.
The Hyundai Excel was towed away.
"The part of the road were the collision occurred had little to no visibility for oncoming traffic and the lady's car came to rest blocking one lane and the boulder blocking the other," Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said.
"The next vehicle along was a large milk tanker. The tanker driver saw what had happened and managed to pull up in time.
"Inquires are ongoing into the cause of the accident."
In other news, a Nissan Qashqi wagon failed to stop for Koroit police members on Saturday night.
"The vehicle was detected speeding just before midnight on Saturday on the Tower Hill Road," Sergeant Day said.
"The driver failed to stop and then accelerated to over 160kmh on the Warrnambool-Caramut Road and the vehicle was located shortly after by police at an address in west Warrnambool.
"Enquiries are ongoing with the registered owner.
"Koroit police would like to hear from anyone who has information or dash cam footage of a dark coloured Nissan Qashqi wagon driving at high speed into Warrnambool Saturday night on the Warrnambool-Caramut road just before midnight."
Koroit police are also appealing for public information after a silver Holden Astra was stolen from High Street in Koroit overnight on Saturday.
"The vehicle was parked on the nature strip and stolen sometime between 5pm Saturday and early Sunday morning," Sergeant Day said.
"The vehicle was recovered by police in Woodford on Sunday afternoon.
"The owner had been out for the night and didn't notice it was gone until the morning."
A 51-year-old Koroit man has been remanded to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with stealing alcohol from a supermarket.
He was already on bail when he was arrested on Sunday afternoon by the Koroit police members.
He's been charged with three separate counts of shop theft and committing senior offences while on bail.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers or the Koroit police 5565 8202 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00," Sergeant Day said.
