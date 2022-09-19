SUPPORT from the club which launched his football career is being heralded for motivating newly-crowned Norwood premiership player Jay Rantall.
The former South Warrnambool midfielder knew the Hampden league club was rallying behind him on Sunday as the Redlegs celebrated a come-from-behind win in the SANFL grand final.
Rantall, who finished with an equal team-high 25 disposals in the one-point thriller against North Adelaide, told The Standard it "felt like more than just a medal around my neck".
"It is quite surreal. It means a lot to me. It felt like I was playing for more than just myself with all the support I had back home," he said.
"I got a massive kick out of it that they were all up there (at Friendly Societies' Park) watching the game yesterday and celebrating it like it was a South Warrnambool flag.
"That's probably the special thing for me, the sense of community back home."
Rantall - in his first season at Norwood after a two-year stint at AFL club Collingwood - said it was "very humbling".
"I know I am a past player and will always be welcome back at the football club, but I felt like I was a South Warrnambool player out there playing in a Norwood guernsey," he said.
Norwood found itself 17 points down late in the final term against North Adelaide.
The Redlegs kicked the final three goals of the game, played in front 27,479 fans at Adelaide Oval, and hit the front with 90 seconds left on the clock.
"Our whole season we've found ourselves in that place and won games, so as weird as it sounds it didn't surprise me that we found a way," Rantall said.
"Matt Panos will go down as a living legend of the football club. When he kicked the goal I sort had a bit of a fan moment, my jaw just dropped and I couldn't believe it."
Rantall, who played in four junior flags fro South Warrnambool, said he was content with his own performance.
"I am just happy to call myself a premiership player," he said.
"It was a hard game because it was such a wet and dewy day and I felt I didn't have that much impact on the game but it was a bit more of just a surge it forward type day.
"Grand finals are so quick and so fast, you don't even realise when you have the footy in your hands."
Rantall, 21, said he was proud to be part of Norwood history and the win solidified his decision to move to South Australia.
"You always have that connection (with your teammates) but the connection will remain now, from my time playing at Norwood I'll have 21 premiership teammates," he said,
"With such a big supporter base over here, last night (Sunday) was about getting back to the club and being around each other with our families but also giving back to the supporters.
"I reckon there would've been 1500 to 2000 supporters which showed up."
The endurance specialist is undecided on his plans for the 2023 season.
