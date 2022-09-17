JAYDEN Whitehead had to wait longer than most of his teammates to savour premiership success again.
The hard-working Saint played his part in Saturday's 16-point grand final win against North Warrnambool Eagles after missing out on their most recent flag in 2019.
Whitehead, 27, has now featured in two of the Saints' history-making seven-peat.
His first flag came in 2016, also against the Eagles.
He said it was satisfying to regain his spot in the Saints' best side.
"I worked pretty hard in pre-season to work on some things and to try and control the things I can control and it really steadied my game," Whitehead said.
"I was just happy to have a good year and the cherry on the top at the end here is really good."
Whitehead has played a variety of positions for the Chris McLaren-coached side in 2022. "I had a bit of a role coming off the bench and trying to give a chop-out to the boys through the midfield who were rolling onto a wing," he said.
"Then I went forward. I was just happy to help out."
Whitehead said he loved being a part of the Saints' culture.
"It's a great club. There's 40 of your best mates every week who you rock up and see three or four times during the summer (training) and then it all comes down to this," he said. "To get here with all of them is a really great feeling and all the supporters and helpers at the club, we do it for them. I am just stoked for everyone."
"It's just a relief, it was a long year and it took some hard work to get there," he said of the 5.15 (45) to 4.5 (29) win at Reid Oval.
"Kicking all those points, we were hoping it didn't come back to haunt us in the end."
