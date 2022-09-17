THE two Koroit footballers to play in every one of its seven consecutive premierships have lauded the other's contribution to the winning streak.
Ruckman Jeremy Hausler and defender Dallas Mooney, both 32, hold a special place in Hampden league history.
They have played integral parts in the Saints' history-breaking run which stretches back to 2014.
The seventh flag - collected after a hard-fought battle against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday - came three years after their sixth due to two finals series being lost to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Hausler said Mooney, a rebounding defender, was "just a legend" of the club.
"His intercept marking and his leadership stand above everything else," he said.
"He runs an extra (training) session every week for anyone who wants to do an extra session and he's just a good teammate. He'll do anything for you."
Mooney said Hausler - one of the league's premier big men - always set the tone in the ruck.
"We wouldn't be where we are without him," he said.
"Every game starts in the middle so he's probably been the most important player over all these years."
Hausler and Mooney credited their own longevity to being resilient and preparation.
"You have to be available to be a part of them," Mooney said.
Mooney said it was special to collect another premiership cup for the Victoria Park-based club.
"It is just exhilarating, all of them are. It is just good to get another one," he said.
Both players said premiership number seven was challenging as the Eagles, who fell 16 points short, threw everything at the Saints in a windy, wet contest at Reid Oval.
"It's a good relief. It was a tough battle out there - they (North) played really well - but it's just good to get the job done and it's good to celebrate rather than commiserate," Hausler said.
"Our work rate got us over the line in the end. We just worked really hard with our tackling pressure and just never gave in and never stopped running."
Mooney said there were"bodies over the ball".
"It was a slog all day long. There was certainly no clean play so it could've gone either way," he said.
