'Brutal' was how Ben Wallis described the windy conditions during the returning Warrnambool Running Festival's half-marathon on Sunday.
The Warrnambool-based runner won the race comfortably in a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 17 seconds - four minutes and one second faster than runner-up Ruben De Silva-Smith.
Wallis - who won the last edition of the race in 2019 - was pleased with his result despite being slower than his time three years ago.
He told The Standard in the lead-up to the event work commitments, catching COVID-19 in April and a cold meant he wasn't as well prepared.
"I'm pretty surprised actually, considering the conditions and how much wind there was on the course and obviously the fitness level's not quite there," he said.
The rain held out until the event had finished but Wallis said he'd "swap rain for wind any day".
"We had a bit of a headwind going out so it was hard work, a big tailwind but then obviously at the end we had a headwind as well which made it pretty hard for a lot of us," he said.
"Even I threw in a couple of walks as well. If you did you were not the only one, so don't worry."
The first male and female finishers in the half-marathon pocketed $500, with Wallis saying he'd likely donate some of his to charity.
Camperdown runner Elle Price was the first female to cross the line in the 21.1 km race, clocking in at one hour, 34 minutes and 27 seconds. Helen Kelly came second in a time one hour, 47 minutes and 57 seconds.
Price, running the race for the first time, was delighted with her result and said she wasn't expecting to do so well.
"It was great," she said.
"I couldn't believe it when I saw that I was the first female across the line."
"I was a bit worried today it might have been a bit wet, even the sun came out. It was a very good, challenging run. Lots of hills, it was a good day out."
Aside from the half-marathon there were also 10 and six-kilometre races.
The fastest male and female received $250 each in the 10-kilometre event and $100 each in the six-kilometre race.
Ararat's Paul Fenn won the 10-kilometre event in 36 minutes and 38 seconds while Rae Carter was the fastest female clocking in at 47 minutes and 15 seconds.
Allansford teenager David Boyd finished the six-kilometre event first in 28 minutes and seven seconds, one minute and 52 seconds quicker than his mother Alicia Boyd, who was the first female to cross the line.
It was a family affair for the Boyd family in the six-kilometre race, with 10-year-old Tim placing fourth and father Ben finishing 16th.
Sunday marked the second and final day of the festival after all-abilities and junior races ran on Saturday.
Paddy Walters won the 1.5-kilometre all-abilities race in nine minutes and six seconds, Harrison Watson the 1.5-kilometre junior event in five minutes and 26 seconds and Henry Dart the three-kilometre junior race in seven minutes and 54 seconds.
