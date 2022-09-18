"We were going to run the horse in the Bart Cummings at Flemington on October 1, as we chased a start in the Melbourne Cup but now we can focus on the Caulfield Cup," Maher said. "The win by Smokin' Romans has worked out really well. He'll come in on 50 kilograms or just over in the Caulfield Cup and then we'll try and get him into the Melbourne Cup. He'll be a good lightweight hope in both cups as he's a strong stayer."