NORTH Warrnambool Eagles are vowing to challenge again after losing their third Hampden league grand final in seven years.
The Eagles have lost three grand finals to Koroit (2016, '19 and '22) by a combined 52 points.
Their third attempt on Saturday was a 5.15 (45) to 4.5 (29) defeat at a windswept Reid Oval.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie, who coached Koroit to the first three of its seven-peat, said the players were "disappointed" but would use the loss as fuel for next season.
"This isn't going to break us," he said. "It's not going to stop us. We've lost the last two grand finals but it's not breaking us, it will take a lot more to do that.
"We have a great footy club and stuff people don't see - we're a really great family club, the players love it and they really care about each other and I think that shows.
"The issue is we're running into the best side, ever."
Dowie said the challenging conditions - strong winds and rain - meant the Eagles struggled and "couldn't take the ball from one end to the other".
"The scoring shots probably tell the story - we were probably lucky to be in the game, even at half-time," he said.
"We weren't too far away today but we probably just didn't have enough players that played well and it is the fourth time they have beaten us for the year.
"They are so well-structured and so well-drilled and our guys try but even from going playing at Bushfield to playing here, it's like playing a different game with the width and the length."
