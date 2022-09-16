The Standard
What's on

Western Star butter and Gorge Chocolates products feature in Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn on

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fonterra Cobden employee Andrew Westlake and farmer Chris Place filming an episode of Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn in Cobden. Picture supplied.

THE SOUTH-WEST will be the star of the show with a recipe baked by former MasterChef Australia contestant Hayden Quinn during a recent visit to the region airing on television this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.