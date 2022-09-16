THE SOUTH-WEST will be the star of the show with a recipe baked by former MasterChef Australia contestant Hayden Quinn during a recent visit to the region airing on television this weekend.
To find out what recipe was cooked using Western Star butter from Cobden and chocolate from Gorge Chocolates in Cooriemungle tune into Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn on Sunday.
Segments of the show were filmed at Gorge Chocolates with owners Ian and Angela Preuss in July.
Quinn also met with Fonterra farmers Chris and Diana Place in Tesbury and Andrew Westlake from the Cobden factory.
Quinn cooked a sweet treat using local produce at Cobden Lake.
The segments appear in episode seven of the series on Channel 10 and 10 HD from 4.30-5.30pm on Sunday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
