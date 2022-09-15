The Standard
Updated

Local Government Inspectorate has no time frame for "lengthy and comprehensive investigation"

AT
By Andrew Thomson
September 15 2022 - 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two years after being sacked, Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider is again facing a fight to keep his job.

The Local Government Inspectorate has no time frame for its comprehensive and ongoing investigation into the sacking of Warrnambool City Council's chief executive officer more than two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.