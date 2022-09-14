The Standard

Independent review of Warrnambool saleyards to be completed after city council vote

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:00am
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said the council felt it was important to ensure an updated commercial analysis was completed.

An independent external auditor will assess the commercial operations of Warrnambool saleyards for the past four years.

