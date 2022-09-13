The Standard

Dozen drivers nabbed for speeding in police blitz at Mailors Flat

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:54am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dozen motorists were caught speeding in Mailors Flat's 60km/h zone during a police blitz on Sunday and Monday. Picture by Anthony Brady

A complaint from a concerned community member has led to a dozen speeding drivers being caught at Mailors Flat, including a school bus travelling at 80km/h in a 60km/h zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.