A complaint from a concerned community member has led to a dozen speeding drivers being caught at Mailors Flat, including a school bus travelling at 80km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said the dozen drivers had all been fined and one lost his licence after being nabbed travelling at 92km/h.
He said a Mailors Flat woman made a complaint about speeding drivers in the town, which prompted officers being tasked to patrol the area on Sunday and Monday.
On Monday, between 4pm and 5pm, five speeding drivers were intercepted, including the driver of the full size school bus.
That driver was fined $740 and hit with three demerit points.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said if complaints were made to police, that information filtered down so action could be taken.
He said the complaint was related to drivers in the 60km/h zone on the south side of Mailors Flat, which went from an 80km/h zone to a 60km/h zone, right through to Ibbs Lane at the north of the town.
"Warrnambool highway patrol members and Koroit uniform officers were tasked with patrolling that area," he said.
"On Sunday there were seven speeding drivers intercepted, including a 22-year-old Hamilton man who was detected at 92km/h in the 60km/h zone.
"He received a $601 infringement notice and a three-month licence suspension. There were a number of drivers detected at between 15km/h and the mid 20s over the limit.
"That's not a mistake, that's drivers deliberately speeding."
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said that while it was frustrating to catch so many speeding drivers, it showed the value of community members providing crucial information to police.
"We can't be everywhere all the time, but we will take action.
"This is a great example of a community member cooperating with police," he said.
"These intercepts were performed by a marked highway patrol vehicle and the Koroit divisional van. It's stunning you have drivers blowing through town like that.
"There was also a suspended driver caught behind the wheel in the same area.
The acting sergeant said on top of the Mailors Flat blitz, police had caught a 25-year-old Allansford motorbike rider travelling at 129km/h on the Allansford-Wangoom Road at 12.23pm on Sunday. He received a $509 ticket and three-month licence suspension.
